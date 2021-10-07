Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $459.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pool Corp have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company is benefitting from solid performance of base business, large market presence and strategic expansions through acquisitions. Also, it is benefitting from solid demand across heaters, pumps, filters, lighting, automation and pool remodeling. Going forward, the company remains optimistic on the back of new products (such as automation and the connected pool), continuation of the de-urbanization trends along with the strengthening of the southern migration. The company anticipates robust demand to continue in 2021. For 2021, the company expects earnings per share in the range of $13.75-$14.25. However, Pool Corp has been witnessing increased labor and delivery costs lately. Also, disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic remains a concern.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $458.86.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $440.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.77. Pool has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $500.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $475.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.19.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pool will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total transaction of $1,582,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,865 shares in the company, valued at $894,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after acquiring an additional 105,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pool by 5.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pool by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,980 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

