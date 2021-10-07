Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $15.98 on Monday. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $73,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 36,300 shares of company stock worth $749,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Porch Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Porch Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

