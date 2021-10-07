Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSTL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 75,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

