PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Update

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,784,900 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the August 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TNTFF stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. PostNL has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

