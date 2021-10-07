President Energy (LON:PPC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.07

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02), with a volume of 900,821 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £34.19 million and a P/E ratio of -4.19.

About President Energy (LON:PPC)

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

