Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Primoris Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PRIM. UBS Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of PRIM opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.