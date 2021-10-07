Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 36,292 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,292 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of SJW Group worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 25.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,068,000 after purchasing an additional 80,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.92. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.40.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJW. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

