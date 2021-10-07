Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,126 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRGB stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $356.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.93.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRGB. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

