Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 428.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,419 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Domo were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 18.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.77. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.