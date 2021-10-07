Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,020 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in DraftKings by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DraftKings by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 2,329.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $2,605,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,896,149.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,020,962 shares of company stock worth $274,238,706. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DKNG opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

