Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,054 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Resources Connection worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

