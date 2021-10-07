Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,655 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,111,000 after buying an additional 218,514 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $816,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $412.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.11%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

