Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,812 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 663.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 58,774 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.06.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $160.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.38. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.46 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average of $161.68.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.