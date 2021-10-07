Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,940 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,940 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Marcus by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,669,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,360,000 after purchasing an additional 154,871 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus during the first quarter worth $7,342,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCS opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $593.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.92.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

