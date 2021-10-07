Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PGZ stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

