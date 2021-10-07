Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 637 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $234.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.53. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

