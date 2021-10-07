Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71.

