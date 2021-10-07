Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $72.03 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $75.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

