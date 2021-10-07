Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $54.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

