Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.66. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01). The business had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $638,247.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 613,460 shares in the company, valued at $53,518,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $139,496.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

