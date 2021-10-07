Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.14.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $127.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.99. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.