Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $338.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.27 and a 200 day moving average of $362.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $221.73 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.63.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

