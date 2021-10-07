Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $594,951,000 after acquiring an additional 187,439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,610,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,152,000 after buying an additional 75,872 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after buying an additional 404,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays cut BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $768.67.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $53.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.59. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

