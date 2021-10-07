Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $245.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.17.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.33.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.