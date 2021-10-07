Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 1,744.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 329,860 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,977 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 29.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $387,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Transocean by 12.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,849,190 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.