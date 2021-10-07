ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 96,535 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 41.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 328,212 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,535 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $30,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $102.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.08.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

