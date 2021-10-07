ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $32,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $395.19 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $176.42 and a 52-week high of $420.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.14, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.62 and a 200-day moving average of $283.09.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.11.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

