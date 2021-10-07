ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $180.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.32. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

