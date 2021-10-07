ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.