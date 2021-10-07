ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 401,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,003 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $29,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Spire by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.28. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

