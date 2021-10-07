ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 11,027 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 11,027 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Xilinx worth $43,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth $334,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 8.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Xilinx by 405.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 108,984 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 87,435 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $153.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.30 and a fifty-two week high of $160.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

