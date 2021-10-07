ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $40,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $161.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.57. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

