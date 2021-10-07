ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 57,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,194,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

