PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Plans $1.13 Dividend

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.1307 per share on Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PT United Tractors Tbk stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00.

About PT United Tractors Tbk

PT United Tractors Tbk engages in the sales and rental of heavy equipment and provision of related after-sales services, coal mining, and mining contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy.

