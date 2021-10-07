PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Plans $1.13 Dividend

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.1307 per share on Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.
PT United Tractors Tbk stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00.
About PT United Tractors Tbk
