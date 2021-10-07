Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 25,624 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,624 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 181.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $191.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.