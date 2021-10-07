Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,289.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of F5 Networks worth $26,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 7.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $243,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,528 shares of company stock worth $2,324,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $197.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

