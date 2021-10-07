Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $22.12 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,260 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $22,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million. Analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.