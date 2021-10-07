Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.650 EPS.
Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.89.
In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.