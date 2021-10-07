Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.600 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.89.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG stock opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.