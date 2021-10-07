Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will report $13.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.71 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. Pulmonx posted sales of $10.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year sales of $50.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $50.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $77.45 million, with estimates ranging from $74.28 million to $81.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other Pulmonx news, Director Daniel P. Florin bought 2,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $880,612.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,624,730 shares of company stock worth $98,354,637. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx stock opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

