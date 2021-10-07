Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Down to $20.84

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.84, but opened at $20.18. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 29 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLSE shares. Stephens started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $624.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

