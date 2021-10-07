PutinCoin (PUT) 1-Day Volume Hits $405.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $385,919.45 and approximately $405.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,120.49 or 1.00074081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00065140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 148.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00056791 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001296 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.22 or 0.00531101 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004825 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

