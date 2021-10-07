Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Earthstone Energy, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Earthstone Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

ESTE stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 327.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 92,850 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

