Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.67). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IONS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.95.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

