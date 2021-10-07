Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issued By Capital One Financial

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

