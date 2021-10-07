Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Altus Group Limited Boosted by Cormark (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altus Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target (up from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.25.

Shares of AIF opened at C$63.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.84. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$47.10 and a twelve month high of C$68.17. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$173.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.55 million.

Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

