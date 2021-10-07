Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Lifted by Analyst

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ArcBest in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $89.29 on Thursday. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.21.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,368,000 after buying an additional 183,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in ArcBest by 22.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

