Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Lowered by Analyst

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for PACCAR in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $81.84 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.57 and its 200 day moving average is $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

