Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Goosehead Insurance, Inc Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Shares of GSHD opened at $160.16 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $1,279,194.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,194. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at $35,446,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,268 shares of company stock worth $24,263,631. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

