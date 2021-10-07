Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Russel Metals Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Russel Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$979.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.86.

RUS stock opened at C$31.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.17. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$17.34 and a 12 month high of C$37.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$240,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,369,717.08. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,811.36. Insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186 in the last ninety days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

